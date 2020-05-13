AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology to Brandi Rhodes for last week. Roberts says he will only apologize when Brandi kisses his ass. He then makes sexist comments regarding women before “The American Nightmare” Cody drives a truck up to the ringside barricade. He attacks Archer before then heading for Roberts, only to be attacked by Archer. Cody fights back, but Archer and Roberts eventually retreat.

*Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) def. Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt).

*Hikaru Shida def. Penelope Ford (with “Superbad” Kip Sabian), Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander.

*Kenny Omega & “Broken” Matt Hardy def. Santana & Ortiz.

*Taz attempts to interview Darby Allin again, but Allin walks away.

*Hikaru Shida is interviewed backstage, but is interrupted by AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose, who hits her over the head with a kendo stick.

*MJF def. Lee Johnson. Following the match, MJF announces that he will face Marko Stunt next week.

*Chris Jericho def. Pineapple Pete. Following the match, Jericho challenges The Elite to a Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing. Vanguard 1 appears and accepts the challenge on The Elite’s behalf. Jericho then destroys Vanguard 1 with a bat.

*Brodie Lee def. “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels.