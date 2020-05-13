WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week
Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 13, 2020
On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast:
*Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs. Drake Maverick
*Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa *Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai
