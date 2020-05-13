“Iron” Mike Tyson To Present TNT Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing
Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 13, 2020
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, “Iron” Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the TNT Championship to the winner of the finals of the title tournament.
Lance Archer and “The American Nightmare” Cody are scheduled to face each other in that match, with the winner becoming the inaugural champion.
