AEW Dynamite: Two More Matches Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/13/20) Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Championship after [...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/13/20) Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts are in the ring, and Roberts says he was asked to issue an apology t[...]
WWE NXT: Three Matches Announced For Next Week On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the following three matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Kushida vs.[...]
May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event, a first-time-ever match will take place, as The Inner Circle will face The Elite i[...]
WWE NXT: Finn Balor’s Attacker Revealed As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the individual who attacked Finn Balor three weeks ago, which caused his previously scheduled match against Velveteen Dream to be canceled[...]
May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the following two matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander *Number-One Co[...]
May 13 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Rey Fenix. The match was made official after Fenix atta[...]
May 13 - As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. That match will feature[...]
May 13 - As part of this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher put the titles on the line against Imperium members Marcel[...]
May 13 - As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match, which will be replacing the Casino Battle Royale[...]
Big Update On Ric Flair’s WWE Contract Status WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Nature Boy’s contract was expiring but it now ap[...]
Update On Tonight's Big WWE NXT Announcement As reported earlier today, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal revealed during The Bump that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's NXT on USA Network. In an update, McKenzie Mitchell re[...]
May 13 - Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there is nothing to the numerous rumors circulating. As [...]
IMPACT Wrestling Signs Tasha Steelz to a Contract IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, Tasha Steelz has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! htt[...]
May 13 - NXT General Manager William Regal made an appearance on today’s edition of WWE The Bump to announce that there will be a major announcement on tonight’s NXT Live broadcast on the USA Netwo[...]
NBA Star Looking To Transition Over To WWE NBA star Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics revealed during a recent interview with Shams Charania that he is looking to transition to WWE once his basketball career is over. Celtics center @EnesKan[...]
The Latest On The Status Of WWE SummerSlam 2020 New details regarding this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2020 which is currently planned to take place in Boston, MA at the TD Garden have been revealed. We reported last week that Boston Mayor Marty W[...]
May 13 - AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and thanked fans for watching last night’s episode of AEW Dark which featured nine action-packed matches. He promised another super-sized ‘Double Da[...]
May 13 - WWE looks set to go in a new direction with returning Raw Superstar Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion made a surprise return to WWE television recently on Monday Night Raw with a new look. Mahal [...]