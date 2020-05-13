AEW Dynamite: Title Match Announced For Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 13, 2020

As part of this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, another title match was officially announced to take place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

That match will feature Nyla Rose defending the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship against Hikaru Shida.

UPDATE: It has since been announced that this match will be No Disqualification and No Countout.

Other previously announced matches include the following:

*AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

*TNT Championship Tournament Finals: “The American Nightmare” Cody (with Brandi Rhodes) vs. Lance Archer (with Jake “The Snake” Roberts)

*MJF vs. Jungle Boy

*Casino Ladder Match for a Future AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. More Participants TBD