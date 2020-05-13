Updated List Of Participants For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

As previously announced, a special match will be taking place at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, dubbed the Casino Ladder Match, which will be replacing the Casino Battle Royale.

In this match, the winner will receive a future match for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

Below is the updated list of participants for the match, with more to be announced in the coming days:

*Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix

Fenix is the latest participant to be announced for the match, as AEW officially confirmed him earlier today on their Twitter page.