Big Update On Ric Flair’s WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to WrestlingInc. Toward the end of 2019, it was reported that The Nature Boy’s contract was expiring but it now appears he is staying with WWE.

Flair will likely continue to make special appearances on WWE television and support his daughter Charlotte Flair.

Just today, Flair's official shop revealed a new line of Nature Boy face masks for people wanting to protect themselves and others during the coronavirus pandemic. He posted the following video his twitter: