Is There Any Truth To The Sting And AEW Double Or Nothing Rumors?

Online speculation over the past week has suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting could appear in AEW shortly, but the latest actually suggests there is nothing to the numerous rumors circulating.

As reported yesterday, Pro Wrestling Sheet noted that Sting is no longer under contract to WWE, but that doesn't mean the two sides won't come to a new deal.

One of the leading rumors claimed that Sting will be presenting the new AEW TNT Title to the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer match which will be taking place at AEW's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23.

PWInsider is reporting that a number of sources close to Sting are denying the rumors.