Official WWE Trailer For The Undertaker’s “Last Ride: Chapter 2”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2020

Official WWE Trailer For The Undertaker’s “Last Ride: Chapter 2”

Below is the official WWE trailer for Chapter 2 of “The Last Ride” on the WWE Network, which premieres this Sunday on-demand.

“Chapter 2: The Redemption” picks up after The Undertaker watched back his No Holds Barred loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which he was disappointed with.

May 13
IMPACT Wrestling Signs Tasha Steelz to a Contract
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that they have signed Tasha Steelz to a contract: BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it's official, Tasha Steelz has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! htt[...]
May 13
May 13
Major Announcement Set For Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network
NXT General Manager William Regal made an appearance on today’s edition of WWE The Bump to announce that there will be a major announcement on tonight’s NXT Live broadcast on the USA Netwo[...]
May 13
NBA Star Looking To Transition Over To WWE
NBA star Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics revealed during a recent interview with Shams Charania that he is looking to transition to WWE once his basketball career is over. Celtics center @EnesKan[...]
May 13
The Latest On The Status Of WWE SummerSlam 2020
New details regarding this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2020 which is currently planned to take place in Boston, MA at the TD Garden have been revealed. We reported last week that Boston Mayor Marty W[...]
May 13
Video: Did Scott Steiner Invent The 450 Splash Back In 1987?
Is this technically a 450 splash back from 1987? [...]
May 13
Photo: A Very Young Billie Kay Takes A Photo With Rey Mysterio
The mask just doesn't age... A young Billie Kay takes a picture with Rey Mysterio . from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 13
Tony Khan Promises Another ‘Double Dark’ Episode Next Week
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and thanked fans for watching last night’s episode of AEW Dark which featured nine action-packed matches. He promised another super-sized ‘Double Da[...]
May 13
Returning WWE Raw Superstar Jinder Mahal Is Set For Babyface Push
WWE looks set to go in a new direction with returning Raw Superstar Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion made a surprise return to WWE television recently on Monday Night Raw with a new look. Mahal [...]
May 13
What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?
WWE NXT returns tonight on USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Heading into the show two matches have been announced: - Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes - NXT Tag Team Title[...]
May 13
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?
AEW Dynamite returns tonight on TNT at 8 pm ET from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show is expected to continue toward the company's next PPV AEW Double or Nothing 2. Below is the [...]
May 13
CM Punk Isn't A Fan Of The New WWE Ice Cream Bars
On this week’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk returned and gave an honest review of the new WWE Ice Cream Bars which are on sale. CM Punk tries the bars and he clearly isn't a fan of the bar[...]
May 13
Vince McMahon Has A Secret Rule Regarding Tag Team Matches
As seen on Monday's WWE Raw on USA Network Seth Rollins and Murphy teamed up against Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio. The finish of the tag bout left many confused when Rollins attacked Mysterio and w[...]
May 13
WWE's Roman Reigns Appearing in Netflix Comedy "The Wrong Missy"
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns is set to appear in a film on Netflix this week. The former WWE Champion and Universal Champion is featured in a comedy film called The[...]
May 13
WWE Gives Official Update on the Status of Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Title
The following comes from WWE.com: With Sami Zayn currently unable to defend the Intercontinental Championship, it was revealed on WWE Backstage on FS1 that the title has been declared vacant. A to[...]
May 12
Photo: I Fkn Knew I Had Seen This Before!
I knew it!@WWERollins @WWE_Murphy #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/axiIGgEb4z — WrestlingNewsSource.Com (@WNSource) May 12, 2020 [...]
May 12
WWE RAW Viewership Increases But Still Under 2 Million
Monday’s WWE Raw, which served as the post-Money In the Bank edition of the show drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show featured Beck[...]
May 12
Sting Reportedly Doesn't Have A WWE Contract
WWE Hall Of Famer Sting reportedly does not have a contract with WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Their reports note that him not having a contract doesn't mean a deal won't be reached in the f[...]
May 12
Update On When Asuka Knew She Was Winning Raw Women's Championship
In an update on Becky Lynch relinquishing the Raw Women’s Championship due to pregnancy. Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite provided more information on the situation including when Asuka was infor[...]
May 12
WWE To Make Big Announcement Regarding The Intercontinental Championship Soon
According to Post Wrestling, WWE is set to address the status of the Intercontinental Championship this week. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been off WWE programming since defeating Dan[...]
May 12
The Undertaker Reveals How He Wants To End His WWE Career
The Undertaker has revealed how he wants to end his career in an interview with People.com. “When you’re thinking of the old school Undertaker, that’s not a character that comes d[...]
May 12
Crazzy Steve Signs New Contract with IMPACT Wrestling
Former IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve has signed a new contract with IMPACT, as reported by WrestlingInc.com and officially confirmed by IMPACT Wrestling on Twitter: BREAKING[...]
May 12
Lio Rush Says He Was Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35
Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bobby Lashley during their storyline with Finn Balor [...]
May 12
Will Becky Lynch Return To The Ring After Her Pregnancy?
Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the road all year it will be strange for her adjustin[...]
May 12
Nine Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark On YouTube
AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel hosted by Tony Schiavone. The following matches will air on tonight's broadcast: - Rey Fenix vs. Alan Angels - Dani Jordyn vs[...]
