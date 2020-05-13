“Chapter 2: The Redemption” picks up after The Undertaker watched back his No Holds Barred loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which he was disappointed with.

Below is the official WWE trailer for Chapter 2 of “The Last Ride” on the WWE Network, which premieres this Sunday on-demand.

IMPACT Wrestling Signs Tasha Steelz to a Contract

Official WWE Trailer For The Undertaker’s “Last Ride: Chapter 2”

Major Announcement Set For Tonight's WWE NXT On USA Network

NBA Star Looking To Transition Over To WWE

The Latest On The Status Of WWE SummerSlam 2020

Video: Did Scott Steiner Invent The 450 Splash Back In 1987?

Photo: A Very Young Billie Kay Takes A Photo With Rey Mysterio

Tony Khan Promises Another ‘Double Dark’ Episode Next Week

Returning WWE Raw Superstar Jinder Mahal Is Set For Babyface Push

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

CM Punk Isn't A Fan Of The New WWE Ice Cream Bars

Vince McMahon Has A Secret Rule Regarding Tag Team Matches

WWE's Roman Reigns Appearing in Netflix Comedy "The Wrong Missy"

WWE Gives Official Update on the Status of Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Title

Photo: I Fkn Knew I Had Seen This Before!

WWE RAW Viewership Increases But Still Under 2 Million

Sting Reportedly Doesn't Have A WWE Contract

Update On When Asuka Knew She Was Winning Raw Women's Championship

WWE To Make Big Announcement Regarding The Intercontinental Championship Soon

The Undertaker Reveals How He Wants To End His WWE Career

Crazzy Steve Signs New Contract with IMPACT Wrestling

Lio Rush Says He Was Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35

Will Becky Lynch Return To The Ring After Her Pregnancy?

