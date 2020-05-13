The Latest On The Status Of WWE SummerSlam 2020

New details regarding this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2020 which is currently planned to take place in Boston, MA at the TD Garden have been revealed.

We reported last week that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that large-scale events like parades and festivals will not take place this summer in Boston which likely will impact WWE.

Insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting that WWE is currently exploring different options for their biggest event of the summer with the possibility of having fans involved.

“What I’ve learned from sources on SummerSlam. - WWE wants to remain as is, city of Boston has made it clear that’s not likely - WWE is actively hunting for a new location w/ fans - Keep an eye on the South, FL & GA. - Date MAY be pushed into September - No word on TakeOver”