Returning WWE Raw Superstar Jinder Mahal Is Set For Babyface Push

WWE looks set to go in a new direction with returning Raw Superstar Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion made a surprise return to WWE television recently on Monday Night Raw with a new look.

Mahal took on and defeated 205 Live’s Akira Tozawa.

WWE now has plans to push Mahal as a babyface, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Early signs of this were seen when he gave a backstage interview as a babyface in which he praised Drew McIntyre’s success in WWE. He also said he is on a new journey after making a lot of mistakes in the past.

WWE is looking to capitalize on Mahal for the Indian market, although they are aware his run as a heel WWE Champion didn't make much difference. They hope a babyface run will yield different results.