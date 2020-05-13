What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 13 - AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and thanked fans for watching last night’s episode of AEW Dark which featured nine action-packed matches. He promised another super-sized ‘Double Da[...]
May 13 - WWE looks set to go in a new direction with returning Raw Superstar Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion made a surprise return to WWE television recently on Monday Night Raw with a new look. Mahal [...]
May 13 - WWE NXT returns tonight on USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Heading into the show two matches have been announced: - Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes - NXT Tag Team Title[...]
May 13 - AEW Dynamite returns tonight on TNT at 8 pm ET from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show is expected to continue toward the company's next PPV AEW Double or Nothing 2. Below is the [...]
CM Punk Isn't A Fan Of The New WWE Ice Cream Bars On this week’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk returned and gave an honest review of the new WWE Ice Cream Bars which are on sale. CM Punk tries the bars and he clearly isn't a fan of the bar[...]
May 13 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw on USA Network Seth Rollins and Murphy teamed up against Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio. The finish of the tag bout left many confused when Rollins attacked Mysterio and w[...]
May 13 - The following comes from WWE.com: With Sami Zayn currently unable to defend the Intercontinental Championship, it was revealed on WWE Backstage on FS1 that the title has been declared vacant. A to[...]
May 12 - Monday’s WWE Raw, which served as the post-Money In the Bank edition of the show drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show featured Beck[...]
Sting Reportedly Doesn't Have A WWE Contract WWE Hall Of Famer Sting reportedly does not have a contract with WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Their reports note that him not having a contract doesn't mean a deal won't be reached in the f[...]
May 12 - In an update on Becky Lynch relinquishing the Raw Women’s Championship due to pregnancy. Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite provided more information on the situation including when Asuka was infor[...]
May 12 - According to Post Wrestling, WWE is set to address the status of the Intercontinental Championship this week. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been off WWE programming since defeating Dan[...]
May 12 - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve has signed a new contract with IMPACT, as reported by WrestlingInc.com and officially confirmed by IMPACT Wrestling on Twitter: BREAKING[...]
May 12 - Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bobby Lashley during their storyline with Finn Balor [...]
May 12 - Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the road all year it will be strange for her adjustin[...]
May 12 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel hosted by Tony Schiavone. The following matches will air on tonight's broadcast: - Rey Fenix vs. Alan Angels - Dani Jordyn vs[...]
May 12 - The news that Becky Lynch is pregnant was a big surprise for many who tuned in last night, maybe none more surprised than Asuka who was handed the Raw Women's Championship while Lynch steps away from [...]
May 12 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton is known to be an avid viewer of All Elite Wrestling and occasionally has commented on their product on his social media. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that just yesterd[...]