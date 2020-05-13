CM Punk Isn't A Fan Of The New WWE Ice Cream Bars

On this week’s edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk returned and gave an honest review of the new WWE Ice Cream Bars which are on sale.

CM Punk tries the bars and he clearly isn't a fan of the bars which he back in 2011 advocated to bring back, they didn't return until this year and it seems Punk is not happy that they are in fact an ice cream sandwich rather than a bar of ice cream.

He tried the Becky Lynch bar and said it was an ice cream sandwich and not a bar. He then rated it a "four out of ten". Some have suggested this is a subtle joke referring to Bret Hart’s rating of Triple H as a "mediocre wrestler" and his WrestleMania 29 match with Brock Lesnar being a "4/10."

A request 9 years in the making...@CMPunk FINALLY got his @WWE ice cream bars! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/9sU8diZpNP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

Have you tried the new WWE Ice Cream bars?