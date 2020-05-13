Reigns made his film debut alongside The Rock in “Hobbs & Shaw,” released last year.

Writing on Instagram, Reigns said, “So cool to see @davidspade and @laurenlapkus do their thing! Really enjoyed working with and learning from these two, hope u guys enjoy!”

The Big Dog is in Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy,” a comedy starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus. In it, David Spade’s character Tim thinks he has invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii before realizing he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.

The WWE Universe can catch Roman Reigns in his second film ever beginning Wednesday.

The following comes from WWE.com :

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns is set to appear in a film on Netflix this week. The former WWE Champion and Universal Champion is featured in a comedy film called The Wrong Missy. The film also stars David Spade and Lauren Lapkus.

WWE's Roman Reigns Appearing in Netflix Comedy "The Wrong Missy"

WWE Gives Official Update on the Status of Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Title

Photo: I Fkn Knew I Had Seen This Before!

WWE RAW Viewership Increases But Still Under 2 Million

Sting Reportedly Doesn't Have A WWE Contract

Update On When Asuka Knew She Was Winning Raw Women's Championship

WWE To Make Big Announcement Regarding The Intercontinental Championship Soon

The Undertaker Reveals How He Wants To End His WWE Career

Crazzy Steve Signs New Contract with IMPACT Wrestling

Lio Rush Says He Was Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35

Will Becky Lynch Return To The Ring After Her Pregnancy?

Nine Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark On YouTube

Photo: When You Have One Of Those Crazy Quarantine Dreams...🤪

Photo: Well that was quick! ...

WATCH: Asuka's Reaction To Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Was Beautiful

Randy Orton References AEW Segment In Twitter Response To Renee Young

Seth Rollins Recent WWE 365 Reveals He's Wanted Fatherhood For A While

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Announced for Tomorrow Night's WWE Backstage on FS1

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/11/2020)

Randy Orton Challenges Edge to a Match at WWE Backlash

WWE Raw Results: Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Sadistically Assaults Rey Mysterio

WWE Raw Results: Tag Team Returns During "Moment of Bliss" Segment

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to Face a SmackDown Superstar on Next Week's Raw

