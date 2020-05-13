WWE Gives Official Update on the Status of Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Title

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

BREAKING: With @SamiZayn unable to defend the #ICTitle , a tournament to crown a new champion will begin THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown . https://t.co/NxwnTlndOT

BREAKING NEWS: @SamiZayn is unable to compete and defend the Intercontinental Championship, therefore @WWE has declared the title vacant. A tournament to crown a new Champion will begin on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/5qZgUyL9rC

A tournament will begin this Friday night on SmackDown to crown a new champion. Stay with WWE's digital and social channels for more on this developing story.

With Sami Zayn currently unable to defend the Intercontinental Championship, it was revealed on WWE Backstage on FS1 that the title has been declared vacant.

The following comes from WWE.com :

Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 13, 2020

