Photo: I Fkn Knew I Had Seen This Before!
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2020
May 12 - I knew it!@WWERollins @WWE_Murphy #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/axiIGgEb4z — WrestlingNewsSource.Com (@WNSource) May 12, 2020 [...]
May 12
May 12 - Monday’s WWE Raw, which served as the post-Money In the Bank edition of the show drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on the USA Network, ac[...]
May 12
May 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer Sting reportedly does not have a contract with WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Their reports note that him not having a cont[...]
May 12
May 12 - In an update on Becky Lynch relinquishing the Raw Women’s Championship due to pregnancy. Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite provided more informati[...]
May 12
May 12 - According to Post Wrestling, WWE is set to address the status of the Intercontinental Championship this week. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zay[...]
May 12
May 12 - The Undertaker has revealed how he wants to end his career in an interview with People.com. “When you’re thinking of the old school Und[...]
May 12
May 12 - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve has signed a new contract with IMPACT, as reported by WrestlingInc.com and officially con[...]
May 12
May 12 - Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bob[...]
May 12
May 12 - Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the[...]
May 12
May 12 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel hosted by Tony Schiavone. The following matches will air on tonight's broadca[...]
May 12
May 12 - When you have one of those crazy quarantine dreams...🤪@otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose #wwe pic.twitter.com/ovshWT66F9 — WrestlingNewsSource.Com (@[...]
May 12
May 12 - Express baby! Well that was quick... from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 12
May 12 - The news that Becky Lynch is pregnant was a big surprise for many who tuned in last night, maybe none more surprised than Asuka who was handed the Raw[...]
May 12
May 12 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton is known to be an avid viewer of All Elite Wrestling and occasionally has commented on their product on his social media. E[...]
May 12
May 12 - In an announcement on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch revealed that she’s pregnant and relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka wh[...]
May 11
May 11 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.[...]
May 11
May 11 - The following are the results of the May 11th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and has rel[...]
May 11
May 11 - In the final segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a traditional wrestli[...]
May 11
May 11 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a championship match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alex[...]
May 11
May 11 - Immediately following a Tag Team Match which saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black square off against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, Rollins carried out[...]
May 11
May 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
[...]
May 11
May 11 - After his match against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that on next week's&nb[...]
May 11
May 11 - In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a deva[...]
May 11
May 11 - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch did an exclusive interview with People Magazine ahead of her huge announcement during tonight's episode of Monday Night[...]
May 11
May 11 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe. Lynch annou[...]
