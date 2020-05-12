WWE RAW Viewership Increases But Still Under 2 Million

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2020

Monday’s WWE Raw, which served as the post-Money In the Bank edition of the show drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show featured Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement and all the MITB PPV fallout.

Viewership was up on last week’s 1.686 million viewers but still below 2 million, last week was the lowest Raw viewership in history.

This week, the first hour drew 1.993 million viewers, second 1.961 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.802 million viewers.