Sting Reportedly Doesn't Have A WWE Contract

WWE Hall Of Famer Sting reportedly does not have a contract with WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Their reports note that him not having a contract doesn't mean a deal won't be reached in the future but it had added to the speculation that he is stepping back from the company after Major Wrestling Figure podcast revealed on their most recent episode that Sting has been abruptly removed from a Mattel toy line.

A statement from Mattel noted.

"Due to circumstances out of our control Sting needed to be removed from Legends Series 7. We’ll look to include this figure in a future wave if he becomes available to us again."

In addition to this, there has been speculation Sting might appear in AEW after Cody Rhodes posted GIF of Sting and also Sting himself tweeting about AEW stars Lance Archer and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, read more here.

Is Sting AEW bound?