Will Becky Lynch Return To The Ring After Her Pregnancy?

Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the road all year it will be strange for her adjusting to life off it, and then of course even more life-changing when she has the baby.

Many are already wondering if she will return to WWE and the ring, and that's not a question that can be answered easily right now, she may opt to return but may also opt to stay away from the ring once her child is born.

It is likely whatever she decides she will have to reduce her schedule right down, especially with Rollins also on the road.

Mike Johnson noted on the latest PWInsider Elite Audio that there is currently no timetable for Becky Lynch’s return to the company, but the door will always be open for her.

Do you think Becky Lynch will return to the ring after her pregnancy?