When you have one of those crazy quarantine dreams...🤪 @otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose #wwe pic.twitter.com/ovshWT66F9

Lio Rush Says He Was Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35

Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bobby Lashley during their storyline with Finn Balor [...] May 12 - Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bobby Lashley during their storyline with Finn Balor [...]

Will Becky Lynch Return To The Ring After Her Pregnancy?

Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the road all year it will be strange for her adjustin[...] May 12 - Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the road all year it will be strange for her adjustin[...]

Nine Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark On YouTube

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel hosted by Tony Schiavone. The following matches will air on tonight's broadcast: - Rey Fenix vs. Alan Angels - Dani Jordyn vs[...] May 12 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel hosted by Tony Schiavone. The following matches will air on tonight's broadcast: - Rey Fenix vs. Alan Angels - Dani Jordyn vs[...]

Photo: When You Have One Of Those Crazy Quarantine Dreams...🤪

Photo: Well that was quick! ...

Express baby! Well that was quick... from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 12 - Express baby! Well that was quick... from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WATCH: Asuka's Reaction To Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Was Beautiful

The news that Becky Lynch is pregnant was a big surprise for many who tuned in last night, maybe none more surprised than Asuka who was handed the Raw Women's Championship while Lynch steps away from [...] May 12 - The news that Becky Lynch is pregnant was a big surprise for many who tuned in last night, maybe none more surprised than Asuka who was handed the Raw Women's Championship while Lynch steps away from [...]

Randy Orton References AEW Segment In Twitter Response To Renee Young

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is known to be an avid viewer of All Elite Wrestling and occasionally has commented on their product on his social media. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that just yesterd[...] May 12 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton is known to be an avid viewer of All Elite Wrestling and occasionally has commented on their product on his social media. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that just yesterd[...]

Seth Rollins Recent WWE 365 Reveals He's Wanted Fatherhood For A While

In an announcement on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch revealed that she’s pregnant and relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka who won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder M[...] May 12 - In an announcement on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch revealed that she’s pregnant and relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka who won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder M[...]

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Announced for Tomorrow Night's WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOMORROW, @WWE Hall of Famer @REALSteamboat wi[...] May 11 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOMORROW, @WWE Hall of Famer @REALSteamboat wi[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/11/2020)

The following are the results of the May 11th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and has relinquished the Raw Women's Championship. After capt[...] May 11 - The following are the results of the May 11th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and has relinquished the Raw Women's Championship. After capt[...]

Randy Orton Challenges Edge to a Match at WWE Backlash

In the final segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a traditional wrestling match for the upcoming Backlash pay-p[...] May 11 - In the final segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a traditional wrestling match for the upcoming Backlash pay-p[...]

WWE Raw Results: Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a championship match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend their titles a[...] May 11 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a championship match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend their titles a[...]

WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Sadistically Assaults Rey Mysterio

Immediately following a Tag Team Match which saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black square off against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, Rollins carried out a heinous assault on the former three-time World [...] May 11 - Immediately following a Tag Team Match which saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black square off against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, Rollins carried out a heinous assault on the former three-time World [...]

WWE Raw Results: Tag Team Returns During "Moment of Bliss" Segment

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. During the segment, former WWE Women's Tag Team C[...] May 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. During the segment, former WWE Women's Tag Team C[...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to Face a SmackDown Superstar on Next Week's Raw

After his match against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that on next week's Raw, he will be squaring off against a Sma[...] May 11 - After his match against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that on next week's Raw, he will be squaring off against a Sma[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. U.S. Champion Andrade

In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a devastating Claymore Kick. #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreW[...] May 11 - In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a devastating Claymore Kick. #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreW[...]

Becky Lynch Speaks to People Magazine About Her Huge Announcement on Tonight's Raw

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch did an exclusive interview with People Magazine ahead of her huge announcement during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Expecting First[...] May 11 - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch did an exclusive interview with People Magazine ahead of her huge announcement during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Expecting First[...]

WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Makes Shocking Announcement

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe. Lynch announced that last night's Women's Money in the Bank M[...] May 11 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe. Lynch announced that last night's Women's Money in the Bank M[...]

Alberto Del Rio Victim Reveals He Burned Her Passport Before Being Sexually Assaulted

TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with Impact Wrestling and WWE in the past. The inciden[...] May 11 - TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with Impact Wrestling and WWE in the past. The inciden[...]

FOX Fall TV Schedules Reveals SmackDown Remaining On Friday Night

FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, they revealed that WWE Friday Night SmackDown is s[...] May 11 - FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, they revealed that WWE Friday Night SmackDown is s[...]

Sting And Cody Rhodes Tweets Are Sparking AEW Rumors

Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a manager or an color commentator. Sting sent a message[...] May 11 - Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a manager or an color commentator. Sting sent a message[...]

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Agrees To New Contract With WWE

It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentioned that he heard Rey signed a new deal with WWE. My[...] May 11 - It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentioned that he heard Rey signed a new deal with WWE. My[...]

Aleister Black Posts A Photo After Being Chucked Off WWE Headquarters

During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters. Mysterio has not yet posted onlin[...] May 11 - During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters. Mysterio has not yet posted onlin[...]