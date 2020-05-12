WATCH: Asuka's Reaction To Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Was Beautiful

The news that Becky Lynch is pregnant was a big surprise for many who tuned in last night, maybe none more surprised than Asuka who was handed the Raw Women's Championship while Lynch steps away from the ring to have a baby.

Asuka is receiving high praise for the segment in which she showed pure emotion which was really nice and heartwarming to watch in these troubled times.

To see Asuka's reaction to Lynch's big news, click play below or skip to 3:21.