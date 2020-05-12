Randy Orton References AEW Segment In Twitter Response To Renee Young

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is known to be an avid viewer of All Elite Wrestling and occasionally has commented on their product on his social media.

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that just yesterday he referenced a comment made by John Moxley on his Twitter in response to a tweet from Moxley's wife Renee Young who tweeted that she wants her husband to do a TikTok video with her while in quarantine.

Renee Young tweeted:

"I'm just a girl, in quarantine, wishing her husband would do a TikTok dance with her."

Orton responded:

"Just ask. Nicley. It works. Swears it"

Orton's tweet was seemingly in reference to the segment on AEW Dynamite in which Brodie Lee issued an AEW World Title challenge to Moxley for Double or Nothing, Moxley answered: "Dude, all you had to do was ask."