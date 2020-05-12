Seth Rollins Recent WWE 365 Reveals He's Wanted Fatherhood For A While

"I've always, always wanted kids," Becky Lynch told PEOPLE exclusively of her pregnancy. Judging from her fiancé Seth Rollins' recent WWE 365, fatherhood is something he has wanted for a while now.

“You go and be a warrior, because I’m going to go be a mother,” Lynch told the new champion in an emotional moment.

In an announcement on Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch revealed that she’s pregnant and relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka who won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday at the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View.

Lio Rush Says He Was Set To Become Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 35

Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bob[...] May 12 - Lio Rush revealed in an interview with Fightful.com that he was at one stage planned to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion while he was with Bob[...]

Will Becky Lynch Return To The Ring After Her Pregnancy?

Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the[...] May 12 - Becky Lynch's announcement on Monday's WWE Raw that she is pregnant is a life-changing one for sure, given she and her fiancee Seth Rollins are on the[...]

Nine Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark On YouTube

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel hosted by Tony Schiavone. The following matches will air on tonight's broadca[...] May 12 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel hosted by Tony Schiavone. The following matches will air on tonight's broadca[...]

Photo: When You Have One Of Those Crazy Quarantine Dreams...🤪

When you have one of those crazy quarantine dreams...🤪@otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose #wwe pic.twitter.com/ovshWT66F9 — WrestlingNewsSource.Com (@[...] May 12 - When you have one of those crazy quarantine dreams...🤪@otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose #wwe pic.twitter.com/ovshWT66F9 — WrestlingNewsSource.Com (@[...]

Photo: Well that was quick! ...

Express baby! Well that was quick... from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 12 - Express baby! Well that was quick... from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WATCH: Asuka's Reaction To Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Was Beautiful

The news that Becky Lynch is pregnant was a big surprise for many who tuned in last night, maybe none more surprised than Asuka who was handed the Raw[...] May 12 - The news that Becky Lynch is pregnant was a big surprise for many who tuned in last night, maybe none more surprised than Asuka who was handed the Raw[...]

Randy Orton References AEW Segment In Twitter Response To Renee Young

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is known to be an avid viewer of All Elite Wrestling and occasionally has commented on their product on his social media. E[...] May 12 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton is known to be an avid viewer of All Elite Wrestling and occasionally has commented on their product on his social media. E[...]

Seth Rollins Recent WWE 365 Reveals He's Wanted Fatherhood For A While

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Announced for Tomorrow Night's WWE Backstage on FS1

It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.[...] May 11 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/11/2020)

The following are the results of the May 11th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and has rel[...] May 11 - The following are the results of the May 11th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and has rel[...]

Randy Orton Challenges Edge to a Match at WWE Backlash

In the final segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a traditional wrestli[...] May 11 - In the final segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a traditional wrestli[...]

WWE Raw Results: Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a championship match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alex[...] May 11 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a championship match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alex[...]

WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins Sadistically Assaults Rey Mysterio

Immediately following a Tag Team Match which saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black square off against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, Rollins carried out[...] May 11 - Immediately following a Tag Team Match which saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black square off against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, Rollins carried out[...]

WWE Raw Results: Tag Team Returns During "Moment of Bliss" Segment

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. [...] May 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. [...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to Face a SmackDown Superstar on Next Week's Raw

After his match against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that on next week's&nb[...] May 11 - After his match against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that on next week's&nb[...]

WWE Raw Results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. U.S. Champion Andrade

In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a deva[...] May 11 - In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a deva[...]

Becky Lynch Speaks to People Magazine About Her Huge Announcement on Tonight's Raw

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch did an exclusive interview with People Magazine ahead of her huge announcement during tonight's episode of Monday Night[...] May 11 - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch did an exclusive interview with People Magazine ahead of her huge announcement during tonight's episode of Monday Night[...]

WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Makes Shocking Announcement

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe. Lynch annou[...] May 11 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe. Lynch annou[...]

Alberto Del Rio Victim Reveals He Burned Her Passport Before Being Sexually Assaulted

TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with [...] May 11 - TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with [...]

FOX Fall TV Schedules Reveals SmackDown Remaining On Friday Night

FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, [...] May 11 - FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, [...]

Sting And Cody Rhodes Tweets Are Sparking AEW Rumors

Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a mana[...] May 11 - Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a mana[...]

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Agrees To New Contract With WWE

It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentione[...] May 11 - It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentione[...]

Aleister Black Posts A Photo After Being Chucked Off WWE Headquarters

During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WW[...] May 11 - During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WW[...]