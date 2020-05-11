WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/11/2020)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 11, 2020

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/11/2020)

The following are the results of the May 11th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

1. Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and has relinquished the Raw Women's Championship. After capturing the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, Asuka has been officially crowned as the new Raw Women's Champion, as the championship belt was inside the briefcase.

2. Bobby Lashley defeated Humberto Carrillo

3. Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa

4. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Zelina Vega) in a non-title match

5. The IIconics defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a non-title match

6. Ricochet, Cedric Alexander & R-Truth defeated Montel Vontavious Porter, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

7. Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy via disqualification. After the match, Rollins jammed Mysterio's eye into the corner of the ring steps.

8. The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders played a game of basketball. The Street Profits won, but after the game, The Viking Raiders proved that they let them win.

9. Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya Neidhart

10. Randy Orton challenged Edge to a regular wrestling match for the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view

May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 11
May 10
May 10
May 10
May 10
May 10
