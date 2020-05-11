WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Randy Orton Challenges Edge to a Match at WWE Backlash
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 11, 2020
In the final segment of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a traditional wrestling match for the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view.
https://wrestlr.me/63166/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 11
May 11 - It's been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.[...]
May 11
May 11 - The following are the results of the May 11th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and has rel[...]
May 11
May 11 - In the final segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Viper" Randy Orton challenged WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a traditional wrestli[...]
May 11
May 11 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a championship match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alex[...]
May 11
May 11 - Immediately following a Tag Team Match which saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black square off against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, Rollins carried out[...]
May 11
May 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
[...]
May 11
May 11 - After his match against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that on next week's&nb[...]
May 11
May 11 - In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a deva[...]
May 11
May 11 - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch did an exclusive interview with People Magazine ahead of her huge announcement during tonight's episode of Monday Night[...]
May 11
May 11 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe. Lynch annou[...]
May 11
May 11 - TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with [...]
May 11
May 11 - FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, [...]
May 11
May 11 - Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a mana[...]
May 11
May 11 - It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentione[...]
May 11
May 11 - During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WW[...]
May 11
May 11 - As seen during last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, WWE confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash for June 14. As of this [...]
May 11
May 11 - Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has provided some backstage news on last night's WWE Money in the Bank PPV which will be of interest. - Braun Strowman[...]
May 11
May 11 - Last night, we reported former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. In an update on his arrest, news4[...]
May 11
May 11 - During Sunday's, WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song for his WWE Championship match. The new theme song will be[...]
May 10
May 10 - Below are quick results for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event: *Kickoff Show: Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro. *The New Day’s Kofi Kingston &[...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, for the first time ever, both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were [...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the WWE Championship was on the line, as Drew McIntyre defended the title against Seth Rollins. The e[...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the Universal Championship was on the line, as Braun Strowman defended the title against Bray Wyatt. [...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line, as Bayley defended the title against Tamina.[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π