WWE Raw Results: Tag Team Returns During "Moment of Bliss" Segment
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 11, 2020
Tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
During the segment, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (The IIconics) made their return to WWE programming, which led to an impromptu match between the two tag teams.
