WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. U.S. Champion Andrade
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 11, 2020
In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a devastating Claymore Kick.
https://wrestlr.me/63161/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 11
May 11 - Immediately following a Tag Team Match which saw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black square off against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, Rollins carried out[...]
May 11
May 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a "Moment of Bliss" segment with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
[...]
May 11
May 11 - After his match against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on tonight's Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced that on next week's&nb[...]
May 11
May 11 - In a contest that saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre square off against United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, McIntyre defeated Andrade with a deva[...]
May 11
May 11 - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch did an exclusive interview with People Magazine ahead of her huge announcement during tonight's episode of Monday Night[...]
May 11
May 11 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe. Lynch annou[...]
May 11
May 11 - TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with [...]
May 11
May 11 - FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, [...]
May 11
May 11 - Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a mana[...]
May 11
May 11 - It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentione[...]
May 11
May 11 - During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WW[...]
May 11
May 11 - As seen during last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, WWE confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash for June 14. As of this [...]
May 11
May 11 - Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has provided some backstage news on last night's WWE Money in the Bank PPV which will be of interest. - Braun Strowman[...]
May 11
May 11 - Last night, we reported former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. In an update on his arrest, news4[...]
May 11
May 11 - During Sunday's, WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song for his WWE Championship match. The new theme song will be[...]
May 10
May 10 - Below are quick results for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event: *Kickoff Show: Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro. *The New Day’s Kofi Kingston &[...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, for the first time ever, both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were [...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the WWE Championship was on the line, as Drew McIntyre defended the title against Seth Rollins. The e[...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the Universal Championship was on the line, as Braun Strowman defended the title against Bray Wyatt. [...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line, as Bayley defended the title against Tamina.[...]
May 10
May 10 - As part of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line in a Fatal 4 Way Match as New Day members [...]
May 10
May 10 - Earlier today, it was officially announced by All Elite Wrestling that the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match, which will take place at the [...]
May 10
May 10 - Tonight we're hosting a WWE Money In The Bank PPV chat on DISCORD, to join accept the invite here, and claim your username: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db[...]
May 10
May 10 - José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, better known to professional wrestling fans as Alberto Del Rio, Alberto El Patrón or Dos Caras Jr[...]