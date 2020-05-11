WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Makes Shocking Announcement
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 11, 2020
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE
Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch made an announcement that shocked the WWE Universe.
Lynch announced that last night's Women's Money in the Bank Match was not for the traditional MITB contract, but was actually for the Raw Women's Championship. Becky Lynch has relinquished the title due to the fact that she is set to become a mother!
Asuka is now officially recognized as the new Raw Women's Champion, and Becky Lynch will be stepping away from in-ring competition due to her pregnancy.
WNS would like to congratulate Becky Lynch. We wish her the very best and look forward to seeing her return to in-ring action in the future.
