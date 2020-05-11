As you can see in the press statement, they revealed that WWE Friday Night SmackDown is staying the way it is.

FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights.

Alberto Del Rio Victim Reveals He Burned Her Passport Before Being Sexually Assaulted

FOX Fall TV Schedules Reveals SmackDown Remaining On Friday Night

Sting And Cody Rhodes Tweets Are Sparking AEW Rumors

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Agrees To New Contract With WWE

Aleister Black Posts A Photo After Being Chucked Off WWE Headquarters

WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View Returning Next Month

Strowman vs, Wyatt Pre- Taped, Why Wasn't Vince's Office Used?, PPV Run Time

Update On Arrest Of Alberto Del Rio For Alleged Sexual Assault

Listen To Seth Rollins’ New WWE Theme Song From Money In The Bank

WWE Money In The Bank Quick Results (5/10/20)

WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of Men’s & Women’s MITB Ladder Matches

WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of WWE Championship Match

WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of Universal Championship Match

WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

AEW Announces First Participant For Casino Ladder Match At Double Or Nothing PPV

NOW LIVE: Join Our WWE Money In The Bank PPV DISCORD CHATROOM!

Former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

Former NWA U.S. Women's Champion Passes Away

WWE Reports Becky Lynch Is Nearing Huge Milestone

Signs Recently Released WWE Superstars Could Be Headed To AEW

Christian Reveals Why He Wasn’t Involved In The Edge & Randy Orton Storyline

Paige Responds To A Fan Wishing Her Death

Chris Jericho Thinks He’s The Best Pro Wrestler Right Now

