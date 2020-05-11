Rey Mysterio Reportedly Agrees To New Contract With WWE

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 11 - TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with Impact Wrestling and WWE in the past. The inciden[...]
May 11 - FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, they revealed that WWE Friday Night SmackDown is s[...]
May 11 - Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a manager or an color commentator. Sting sent a message[...]
May 11 - It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentioned that he heard Rey signed a new deal with WWE. My[...]
May 11 - During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters. Mysterio has not yet posted onlin[...]
May 11
WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View Returning Next Month As seen during last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, WWE confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash for June 14. As of this report, there is now word on where Backlash will b[...]
May 11 - Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has provided some backstage news on last night's WWE Money in the Bank PPV which will be of interest. - Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt was pre-taped because production d[...]
May 11 - Last night, we reported former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. In an update on his arrest, news4sanantonio.com revealed that Del Rio was charged w[...]
May 11 - During Sunday's, WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song for his WWE Championship match. The new theme song will be used for his "Monday Night Messiah" character. Ch[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank Quick Results (5/10/20) Below are quick results for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event: *Kickoff Show: Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro. *The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Big E def. The Miz & John Morrison, Lucha[...]
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the WWE Championship was on the line, as Drew McIntyre defended the title against Seth Rollins. The end result of the match saw McIntyre defeat Rollins[...]
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the Universal Championship was on the line, as Braun Strowman defended the title against Bray Wyatt. The end result of the match saw Strowman defeat Wy[...]
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line, as Bayley defended the title against Tamina. In this match, Bayley was able to defeat Tamina [...]
May 10 - As part of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line in a Fatal 4 Way Match as New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E defended the titles agains[...]
May 10 - Earlier today, it was officially announced by All Elite Wrestling that the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match, which will take place at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, wil[...]
May 10 - Tonight we're hosting a WWE Money In The Bank PPV chat on DISCORD, to join accept the invite here, and claim your username: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db See you there! Below is the final event card: [...]
May 10 - José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, better known to professional wrestling fans as Alberto Del Rio, Alberto El Patrón or Dos Caras Jr., has been arrested in San Antonio, Texas after a[...]
May 10
Former NWA U.S. Women's Champion Passes Away The Cauliflower Alley Club is reporting that former National Wrestling Alliance United States Women's Champion Winona Littleheart has passed away. Winona mostly competed throughout the 1970s and 1980[...]
May 10 - Recently released RAW Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have applied for several trademarks through AEW’s attorney, Michael E. Dockins. This is the biggest hint yet they are AEW[...]
May 10 - Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed why he wasn’t part of the Edge/Randy Orton storyline. McCarthy asked if the[...]
May 10
Paige Responds To A Fan Wishing Her Death A fan recently took to Twitter to wish death on WWE Superstar Paige by tweeting a photo of a guillotine with an arrow pointing toward it saying "wish you were here". She reacted to the tweet which has[...]
May 10 - Chris Jericho took to Twitter to make a bold statement that he feels he is at the top of the pro wrestling world right now for the first time since 2010. He tweeted: “Not being egotistical o[...]
May 10 - On the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jim Ross having some heat with wrestlers who came over to WWE from WCW back in the early '00s. Booker revealed that Ross[...]