Rey Mysterio Reportedly Agrees To New Contract With WWE

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 11, 2020

It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed. 

On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentioned that he heard Rey signed a new deal with WWE. Mysterio's contract was set to end this September, but this likely has changed.

Dave Meltzer stated that Rey Mysterio isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and just because it looked like Rey was thrown off the roof doesn't mean he's written off TV.

May 11
Alberto Del Rio Victim Reveals He Burned Her Passport Before Being Sexually Assaulted
TMZ provided a few more details into the case earlier today via the police report. It seems the case isn't any better for Del Rio who has worked with Impact Wrestling and WWE in the past. The inciden[...]
May 11
FOX Fall TV Schedules Reveals SmackDown Remaining On Friday Night
FOX announced their fall TV schedule for 2020, and it appears WWE SmackDown is here to stay on Friday nights. As you can see in the press statement, they revealed that WWE Friday Night SmackDown is s[...]
May 11
Sting And Cody Rhodes Tweets Are Sparking AEW Rumors
Fans are speculating that recent tweets by "The Icon" Sting and Cody Rhodes suggests that Sting himself may appear on AEW in some form be it as a manager or an color commentator. Sting sent a message[...]
May 11
It is looking like Rey Mysterio has resigned with WWE if this report is to be believed.  On JR's recent podcast episode, Grillin JR, he mentioned that he heard Rey signed a new deal with WWE. My[...]
May 11
Aleister Black Posts A Photo After Being Chucked Off WWE Headquarters
During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters. Mysterio has not yet posted onlin[...]
May 11
WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View Returning Next Month
As seen during last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, WWE confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash for June 14. As of this report, there is now word on where Backlash will b[...]
May 11
Strowman vs, Wyatt Pre- Taped, Why Wasn't Vince's Office Used?, PPV Run Time
Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has provided some backstage news on last night's WWE Money in the Bank PPV which will be of interest. - Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt was pre-taped because production d[...]
May 11
Update On Arrest Of Alberto Del Rio For Alleged Sexual Assault
Last night, we reported former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. In an update on his arrest, news4sanantonio.com revealed that Del Rio was charged w[...]
May 11
Listen To Seth Rollins’ New WWE Theme Song From Money In The Bank
During Sunday's, WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song for his WWE Championship match. The new theme song will be used for his "Monday Night Messiah" character. Ch[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank Quick Results (5/10/20)
Below are quick results for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event: *Kickoff Show: Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro. *The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Big E def. The Miz & John Morrison, Lucha[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of Men’s & Women’s MITB Ladder Matches
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, for the first time ever, both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were held simultaneously. In the women’s match, [...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of WWE Championship Match
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the WWE Championship was on the line, as Drew McIntyre defended the title against Seth Rollins. The end result of the match saw McIntyre defeat Rollins[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of Universal Championship Match
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the Universal Championship was on the line, as Braun Strowman defended the title against Bray Wyatt. The end result of the match saw Strowman defeat Wy[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line, as Bayley defended the title against Tamina. In this match, Bayley was able to defeat Tamina [...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
As part of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line in a Fatal 4 Way Match as New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E defended the titles agains[...]
May 10
AEW Announces First Participant For Casino Ladder Match At Double Or Nothing PPV
Earlier today, it was officially announced by All Elite Wrestling that the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match, which will take place at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, wil[...]
May 10
NOW LIVE: Join Our WWE Money In The Bank PPV DISCORD CHATROOM!
Tonight we're hosting a WWE Money In The Bank PPV chat on DISCORD, to join accept the invite here, and claim your username: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db See you there! Below is the final event card: [...]
May 10
Former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault
José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, better known to professional wrestling fans as Alberto Del Rio, Alberto El Patrón or Dos Caras Jr., has been arrested in San Antonio, Texas after a[...]
May 10
Former NWA U.S. Women's Champion Passes Away
The Cauliflower Alley Club is reporting that former National Wrestling Alliance United States Women's Champion Winona Littleheart has passed away. Winona mostly competed throughout the 1970s and 1980[...]
May 10
WWE Reports Becky Lynch Is Nearing Huge Milestone
WWE posted the following: There’s no doubt that Becky Lynch has been dominant as Raw Women’s Champion. Now, The Man stands atop the mountain as perhaps the greatest Raw Women&[...]
May 10
Signs Recently Released WWE Superstars Could Be Headed To AEW
Recently released RAW Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have applied for several trademarks through AEW’s attorney, Michael E. Dockins. This is the biggest hint yet they are AEW[...]
May 10
Christian Reveals Why He Wasn’t Involved In The Edge & Randy Orton Storyline
Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed why he wasn’t part of the Edge/Randy Orton storyline. McCarthy asked if the[...]
May 10
Paige Responds To A Fan Wishing Her Death
A fan recently took to Twitter to wish death on WWE Superstar Paige by tweeting a photo of a guillotine with an arrow pointing toward it saying "wish you were here". She reacted to the tweet which has[...]
May 10
Chris Jericho Thinks He’s The Best Pro Wrestler Right Now
Chris Jericho took to Twitter to make a bold statement that he feels he is at the top of the pro wrestling world right now for the first time since 2010. He tweeted: “Not being egotistical o[...]
May 10
Booker T Discusses Heat On Jim Ross From WCW Wrestlers
On the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jim Ross having some heat with wrestlers who came over to WWE from WCW back in the early '00s.  Booker revealed that Ross[...]
