Aleister Black Posts A Photo After Being Chucked Off WWE Headquarters
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2020
During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters.
Mysterio has not yet posted online but Black posted a photo of a ghost.
Many are wondering how WWE will follow up on this during tonight's WWE Raw.
https://wrestlr.me/63153/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 11
May 11 - During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WW[...]
May 11
May 11 - As seen during last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, WWE confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash for June 14. As of this [...]
May 11
May 11 - Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has provided some backstage news on last night's WWE Money in the Bank PPV which will be of interest. - Braun Strowman[...]
May 11
May 11 - Last night, we reported former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. In an update on his arrest, news4[...]
May 11
May 11 - During Sunday's, WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song for his WWE Championship match. The new theme song will be[...]
May 10
May 10 - Below are quick results for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event: *Kickoff Show: Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro. *The New Day’s Kofi Kingston &[...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, for the first time ever, both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were [...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the WWE Championship was on the line, as Drew McIntyre defended the title against Seth Rollins. The e[...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the Universal Championship was on the line, as Braun Strowman defended the title against Bray Wyatt. [...]
May 10
May 10 - At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line, as Bayley defended the title against Tamina.[...]
May 10
May 10 - As part of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line in a Fatal 4 Way Match as New Day members [...]
May 10
May 10 - Earlier today, it was officially announced by All Elite Wrestling that the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match, which will take place at the [...]
May 10
May 10 - Tonight we're hosting a WWE Money In The Bank PPV chat on DISCORD, to join accept the invite here, and claim your username: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db[...]
May 10
May 10 - José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, better known to professional wrestling fans as Alberto Del Rio, Alberto El Patrón or Dos Caras Jr[...]
May 10
May 10 - The Cauliflower Alley Club is reporting that former National Wrestling Alliance United States Women's Champion Winona Littleheart has passed away. Wi[...]
May 10
May 10 - WWE posted the following: There’s no doubt that Becky Lynch has been dominant as Raw Women’s Champion. Now, The Man stands at[...]
May 10
May 10 - Recently released RAW Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have applied for several trademarks through AEW’s attorney, Michael E. [...]
May 10
May 10 - Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed why he wasn’t part of the [...]
May 10
May 10 - A fan recently took to Twitter to wish death on WWE Superstar Paige by tweeting a photo of a guillotine with an arrow pointing toward it saying "wish [...]
May 10
May 10 - Chris Jericho took to Twitter to make a bold statement that he feels he is at the top of the pro wrestling world right now for the first time since 20[...]
May 10
May 10 - On the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jim Ross having some heat with wrestlers who came over to WWE from WCW back i[...]
May 10
May 10 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]
May 10
May 10 - WWE Money in the Bank will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with pre-recorded MITB ladder matches from WWE H[...]
May 09
May 09 - On the April 20th, 2000 episode of Smackdown, Taz was under contract with WWE, but he also was the ECW Champion. He faced off against Triple H, who wa[...]
May 09
May 09 - Impact Wrestling announced that they are going to do their own take on an "after show"...er...show called "After Shock". This will air on their digita[...]