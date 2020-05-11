WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Aleister Black Posts A Photo After Being Chucked Off WWE Headquarters

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2020

During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters.

Mysterio has not yet posted online but Black posted a photo of a ghost.

Many are wondering how WWE will follow up on this during tonight's WWE Raw.

Tags: #wwe #mitb #aleister black
https://wrestlr.me/63153/  

» More News From This Feed

May 11
Aleister Black Posts A Photo After Being Chucked Off WWE Headquarters
During last night’s WWE Money In the Bank a stunt was executed with King Baron Corbin tossing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WW[...]
May 11
WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View Returning Next Month
As seen during last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, WWE confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash for June 14. As of this [...]
May 11
Strowman vs, Wyatt Pre- Taped, Why Wasn't Vince's Office Used?, PPV Run Time
Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has provided some backstage news on last night's WWE Money in the Bank PPV which will be of interest. - Braun Strowman[...]
May 11
Update On Arrest Of Alberto Del Rio For Alleged Sexual Assault
Last night, we reported former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. In an update on his arrest, news4[...]
May 11
Listen To Seth Rollins’ New WWE Theme Song From Money In The Bank
During Sunday's, WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song for his WWE Championship match. The new theme song will be[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank Quick Results (5/10/20)
Below are quick results for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event: *Kickoff Show: Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro. *The New Day’s Kofi Kingston &[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of Men’s & Women’s MITB Ladder Matches
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, for the first time ever, both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were [...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of WWE Championship Match
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the WWE Championship was on the line, as Drew McIntyre defended the title against Seth Rollins. The e[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of Universal Championship Match
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the Universal Championship was on the line, as Braun Strowman defended the title against Bray Wyatt. [...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line, as Bayley defended the title against Tamina.[...]
May 10
WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
As part of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line in a Fatal 4 Way Match as New Day members [...]
May 10
AEW Announces First Participant For Casino Ladder Match At Double Or Nothing PPV
Earlier today, it was officially announced by All Elite Wrestling that the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match, which will take place at the [...]
May 10
NOW LIVE: Join Our WWE Money In The Bank PPV DISCORD CHATROOM!
Tonight we're hosting a WWE Money In The Bank PPV chat on DISCORD, to join accept the invite here, and claim your username: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db[...]
May 10
Former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault
José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, better known to professional wrestling fans as Alberto Del Rio, Alberto El Patrón or Dos Caras Jr[...]
May 10
Former NWA U.S. Women's Champion Passes Away
The Cauliflower Alley Club is reporting that former National Wrestling Alliance United States Women's Champion Winona Littleheart has passed away. Wi[...]
May 10
WWE Reports Becky Lynch Is Nearing Huge Milestone
WWE posted the following: There’s no doubt that Becky Lynch has been dominant as Raw Women’s Champion. Now, The Man stands at[...]
May 10
Signs Recently Released WWE Superstars Could Be Headed To AEW
Recently released RAW Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have applied for several trademarks through AEW’s attorney, Michael E. [...]
May 10
Christian Reveals Why He Wasn’t Involved In The Edge & Randy Orton Storyline
Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed why he wasn’t part of the [...]
May 10
Paige Responds To A Fan Wishing Her Death
A fan recently took to Twitter to wish death on WWE Superstar Paige by tweeting a photo of a guillotine with an arrow pointing toward it saying "wish [...]
May 10
Chris Jericho Thinks He’s The Best Pro Wrestler Right Now
Chris Jericho took to Twitter to make a bold statement that he feels he is at the top of the pro wrestling world right now for the first time since 20[...]
May 10
Booker T Discusses Heat On Jim Ross From WCW Wrestlers
On the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jim Ross having some heat with wrestlers who came over to WWE from WCW back i[...]
May 10
Join Our WWE Money In The Bank PPV Discord Chatroom!
WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]
May 10
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View
WWE Money in the Bank will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with pre-recorded MITB ladder matches from WWE H[...]
May 09
Jim Ross On Triple H Burying Taz On SmackDown In 2000
On the April 20th, 2000 episode of Smackdown, Taz was under contract with WWE, but he also was the ECW Champion. He faced off against Triple H, who wa[...]
May 09
Impact Wrestling Announces "After Shock" Post Show Hosted By Don Callis & Jimmy Jacobs
Impact Wrestling announced that they are going to do their own take on an "after show"...er...show called "After Shock". This will air on their digita[...]
