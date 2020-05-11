WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View Returning Next Month

As seen during last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, WWE confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash for June 14.

As of this report, there is now word on where Backlash will be held, but it is likely it will broadcast live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE is, however, working on locations outside of Orlando so if restrictions allow they may run the show will a small audience, but that is far for certain at this stage.

This will be the first Backlash pay-per-view since 2018.