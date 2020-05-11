Strowman vs, Wyatt Pre- Taped, Why Wasn't Vince's Office Used?, PPV Run Time

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has provided some backstage news on last night's WWE Money in the Bank PPV which will be of interest.

- Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt was pre-taped because production didn't want the puppeteers for Wyatt's puppets to be accidentally shown on camera. The feud is set to continue.

- Vince McMahon reportedly didn't want fighting in his office during the pay-per-view as he didn't want anyone near the REAL dinosaur bones on his wall.

- The PPV ran for 2 hours and 23 minutes, the shortest main roster PPV since the In Your House events. Vince McMahon wants events to be kept as short as possible until fans are able to attend again.