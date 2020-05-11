Update On Arrest Of Alberto Del Rio For Alleged Sexual Assault

"Police said Rodriguez Chucuan [Del Rio] then tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects. According to investigators, he also punched her in the back during the assault, causing visible injuries. The victim told detectives she does not remember much after he placed his hand around her throat."

The report also noted the following:

In an update on his arrest, news4sanantonio.com revealed that Del Rio was charged with sexual assault which and his bond was set at $50,000. He posted and was let out of jail around 3 am on Sunday morning according to a police report.

Last night, we reported former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio was arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a woman.

