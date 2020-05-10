WWE Money In The Bank: Results Of Men’s & Women’s MITB Ladder Matches

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, for the first time ever, both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were held simultaneously.

In the women’s match, Asuka emerged victorious, while in the men’s match, the briefcase was claimed by Otis.

Otis was able to claim the briefcase thanks to an assist from Elias, who hit King Corbin in the back with a guitar as he and AJ Styles were fighting over the briefcase at the top of the ladder. This caused the briefcase to fall into the hands of Otis, which officially ruled him as the winner since he had control of it.

As previously announced, this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches were held at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with all competitors starting on the ground floor of the building and fighting their way up to the roof, where a ring was set up and both briefcases hanging above it. The matches were also pre-recorded ahead of tonight’s event.

The matches also saw special cameos by personalities such as Brother Love, Doink the Clown, John Laurinaitis, and Vince McMahon.