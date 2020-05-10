NOW LIVE: Join Our WWE Money In The Bank PPV DISCORD CHATROOM!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2020

Tonight we're hosting a WWE Money In The Bank PPV chat on DISCORD, to join accept the invite here, and claim your username: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db

See you there!

Below is the final event card:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin vs. Otis vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles (to be held in Stamford, CT at the WWE headquarters)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella (to be held in Stamford, CT at the WWE headquarters)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

MVP vs. R-Truth

Kickoff Show match: Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro