Christian Reveals Why He Wasn’t Involved In The Edge & Randy Orton Storyline

I asked Christian if there was any pitch for him to get involved in the Edge and Randy Orton storyline leading up to WrestleMania. It appears being on the 'no contact' list put that to bed. pic.twitter.com/TwXI4rkn1n

Christian was had to retire from in-ring competition due to concussion issues a few years back.

He said that because of the “current situation with that” it made things impossible. He also stated that it would be hard to “go out there and not do anything."

"No, I think the way it played out and obviously me being on a non-contact list that kinda makes that…you can’t really do that.”

McCarthy asked if there was a pitch for him to get involved during the build toward WrestleMania. Here is what Christian said:

Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed why he wasn’t part of the Edge/Randy Orton storyline.

