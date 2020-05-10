Paige Responds To A Fan Wishing Her Death
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2020
A fan recently took to Twitter to wish death on WWE Superstar Paige by tweeting a photo of a guillotine with an arrow pointing toward it saying "wish you were here". She reacted to the tweet which has since been deleted.
"Wait so you wish death upon me? Well I don’t for you. I hope one day you finally build the confidence you so desire and become happy within yourself so you don’t continue to bring others down. Have a wonderful day."
A reminder to all...BE NICE!
