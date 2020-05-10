Join Our WWE Money In The Bank PPV Discord Chatroom!

We look forward to seeing you there!

WWE Reports Becky Lynch Is Nearing Huge Milestone

WWE posted the following: There’s no doubt that Becky Lynch has been dominant as Raw Women’s Champion. Now, The Man stands atop the mountain as perhaps the greatest Raw Women&[...] May 10 - WWE posted the following: There’s no doubt that Becky Lynch has been dominant as Raw Women’s Champion. Now, The Man stands atop the mountain as perhaps the greatest Raw Women&[...]

Signs Recently Released WWE Superstars Could Be Headed To AEW

Recently released RAW Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have applied for several trademarks through AEW’s attorney, Michael E. Dockins. This is the biggest hint yet they are AEW[...] May 10 - Recently released RAW Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have applied for several trademarks through AEW’s attorney, Michael E. Dockins. This is the biggest hint yet they are AEW[...]

Christian Reveals Why He Wasn’t Involved In The Edge & Randy Orton Storyline

Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed why he wasn’t part of the Edge/Randy Orton storyline. McCarthy asked if the[...] May 10 - Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed why he wasn’t part of the Edge/Randy Orton storyline. McCarthy asked if the[...]

Paige Responds To A Fan Wishing Her Death

A fan recently took to Twitter to wish death on WWE Superstar Paige by tweeting a photo of a guillotine with an arrow pointing toward it saying "wish you were here". She reacted to the tweet which has[...] May 10 - A fan recently took to Twitter to wish death on WWE Superstar Paige by tweeting a photo of a guillotine with an arrow pointing toward it saying "wish you were here". She reacted to the tweet which has[...]

Chris Jericho Thinks He’s The Best Pro Wrestler Right Now

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to make a bold statement that he feels he is at the top of the pro wrestling world right now for the first time since 2010. He tweeted: “Not being egotistical o[...] May 10 - Chris Jericho took to Twitter to make a bold statement that he feels he is at the top of the pro wrestling world right now for the first time since 2010. He tweeted: “Not being egotistical o[...]

Booker T Discusses Heat On Jim Ross From WCW Wrestlers

On the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jim Ross having some heat with wrestlers who came over to WWE from WCW back in the early '00s. Booker revealed that Ross[...] May 10 - On the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jim Ross having some heat with wrestlers who came over to WWE from WCW back in the early '00s. Booker revealed that Ross[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

WWE Money in the Bank will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with pre-recorded MITB ladder matches from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT! WWE Title MatchDrew [...] May 10 - WWE Money in the Bank will broadcast live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with pre-recorded MITB ladder matches from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT! WWE Title MatchDrew [...]

Jim Ross On Triple H Burying Taz On SmackDown In 2000

On the April 20th, 2000 episode of Smackdown, Taz was under contract with WWE, but he also was the ECW Champion. He faced off against Triple H, who was the WWF Champion in a match many viewed as WWF b[...] May 09 - On the April 20th, 2000 episode of Smackdown, Taz was under contract with WWE, but he also was the ECW Champion. He faced off against Triple H, who was the WWF Champion in a match many viewed as WWF b[...]

Impact Wrestling Announces "After Shock" Post Show Hosted By Don Callis & Jimmy Jacobs

Impact Wrestling announced that they are going to do their own take on an "after show"...er...show called "After Shock". This will air on their digital platforms, so this sounds like Twitch, YouTube, [...] May 09 - Impact Wrestling announced that they are going to do their own take on an "after show"...er...show called "After Shock". This will air on their digital platforms, so this sounds like Twitch, YouTube, [...]

Michelle McCool On The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak

Michelle McCool was interviewed by The New York Post recently, and she was asked about many topics. One topic which was brought up was about Taker's WrestleMania streak. The Undertaker's 21-0 streak [...] May 09 - Michelle McCool was interviewed by The New York Post recently, and she was asked about many topics. One topic which was brought up was about Taker's WrestleMania streak. The Undertaker's 21-0 streak [...]

Nine matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark

AEW has announced no less than nine matches for next week's Tuesday edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. Check out what is scheduled below. - Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc- 10 vs. Jon Cruz- Colt[...] May 09 - AEW has announced no less than nine matches for next week's Tuesday edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. Check out what is scheduled below. - Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc- 10 vs. Jon Cruz- Colt[...]

Jim Ross Says Ultimate Warrior 'Wasn't A Good Person'

The Ultimate Warrior was never far from controversy during his pro-wrestling career, many that worked with him would say you either liked him or you didn't, there wasn't a middle ground. On the Grill[...] May 09 - The Ultimate Warrior was never far from controversy during his pro-wrestling career, many that worked with him would say you either liked him or you didn't, there wasn't a middle ground. On the Grill[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Up Heading Into Money In The Bank PPV

Friday's Go-Home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.087 million viewers overnight, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was up over 8% on last week with the blue-brand scoring 0.5[...] May 09 - Friday's Go-Home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.087 million viewers overnight, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was up over 8% on last week with the blue-brand scoring 0.5[...]

Former WrestleMania X Celebrity Little Richard Passes Away

WrestleMania X Celebrity Little Richard sadly passed away earlier today at the age of 87. Richard had a number of memorable hits including, "Long Tall Sally", "Lucille", "Keep A Knockin’" and "[...] May 09 - WrestleMania X Celebrity Little Richard sadly passed away earlier today at the age of 87. Richard had a number of memorable hits including, "Long Tall Sally", "Lucille", "Keep A Knockin’" and "[...]

WWE Total Bellas Draws Lowest Viewership Since Early 2019

The latest episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! which aired on Thursday drew 415,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week's 600,000. The viewership drop was the lowest of 2020[...] May 09 - The latest episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! which aired on Thursday drew 415,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week's 600,000. The viewership drop was the lowest of 2020[...]

Ricochet Responds To Fan Asking Why He Diluted His Moveset

Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late. The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I’m getting older. It’s harder now! If you [...] May 09 - Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late. The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I’m getting older. It’s harder now! If you [...]

The Big Show And Uncle Phil From Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Photo)

A flashback photo of The Big Show and actor James Avery who played Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. Fans of the show will fondly remember Uncle Phil who was of the sh[...] May 09 - A flashback photo of The Big Show and actor James Avery who played Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. Fans of the show will fondly remember Uncle Phil who was of the sh[...]

Jeremy Borash Makes WWE Television Debut On 205 Live

Jeremy Borash made his official debut on WWE television by becoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash joined Tom Phillips on commentary. Borash is replacing Aiden English who was rece[...] May 09 - Jeremy Borash made his official debut on WWE television by becoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash joined Tom Phillips on commentary. Borash is replacing Aiden English who was rece[...]

Comedians Come Under Fire For Calling Pro Wrestling Fans 'Retards'

Many celebrities are big fans of professional wrestling and over the years many have appeared on screen to lend their profile and support, but every now and then a celebrity likes to take a pop shot a[...] May 09 - Many celebrities are big fans of professional wrestling and over the years many have appeared on screen to lend their profile and support, but every now and then a celebrity likes to take a pop shot a[...]

Seth Rollins Says He Has Unfinished Business With Edge

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants a match with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Rollins told McCarthy he wants to continue their storyline from where they l[...] May 09 - While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants a match with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Rollins told McCarthy he wants to continue their storyline from where they l[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/08/2020)

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Tag Team Match* The Miz and John Morrison with Forg[...] May 08 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Tag Team Match* The Miz and John Morrison with Forg[...]

Jeff Hardy Makes Return On SmackDown

After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, Sheamus interrupts Hardy's return segment. Sheamus[...] May 08 - After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, Sheamus interrupts Hardy's return segment. Sheamus[...]

