WWE SmackDown Viewership Up Heading Into Money In The Bank PPV

The final number will be reported on Monday.

The 2-hour broadcast finished #7 in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Magnum P.I.

Viewership was up over 8% on last week with the blue-brand scoring 0.5 in 18-49 demographic.

Friday's Go-Home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.087 million viewers overnight, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Nine matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark

AEW has announced no less than nine matches for next week's Tuesday edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. Check out what is scheduled below. - [...] May 09 - AEW has announced no less than nine matches for next week's Tuesday edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. Check out what is scheduled below. - [...]

Jim Ross Says Ultimate Warrior 'Wasn't A Good Person'

The Ultimate Warrior was never far from controversy during his pro-wrestling career, many that worked with him would say you either liked him or you d[...] May 09 - The Ultimate Warrior was never far from controversy during his pro-wrestling career, many that worked with him would say you either liked him or you d[...]

Former WrestleMania X Celebrity Little Richard Passes Away

WrestleMania X Celebrity Little Richard sadly passed away earlier today at the age of 87. Richard had a number of memorable hits including, "Long Tal[...] May 09 - WrestleMania X Celebrity Little Richard sadly passed away earlier today at the age of 87. Richard had a number of memorable hits including, "Long Tal[...]

WWE Total Bellas Draws Lowest Viewership Since Early 2019

The latest episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! which aired on Thursday drew 415,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week's 60[...] May 09 - The latest episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! which aired on Thursday drew 415,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week's 60[...]

Ricochet Responds To Fan Asking Why He Diluted His Moveset

Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late. The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I&rsq[...] May 09 - Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late. The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I&rsq[...]

The Big Show And Uncle Phil From Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Photo)

A flashback photo of The Big Show and actor James Avery who played Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. Fans of the show[...] May 09 - A flashback photo of The Big Show and actor James Avery who played Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. Fans of the show[...]

Jeremy Borash Makes WWE Television Debut On 205 Live

Jeremy Borash made his official debut on WWE television by becoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash joined Tom Phillips on commentar[...] May 09 - Jeremy Borash made his official debut on WWE television by becoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash joined Tom Phillips on commentar[...]

Comedians Come Under Fire For Calling Pro Wrestling Fans 'Retards'

Many celebrities are big fans of professional wrestling and over the years many have appeared on screen to lend their profile and support, but every n[...] May 09 - Many celebrities are big fans of professional wrestling and over the years many have appeared on screen to lend their profile and support, but every n[...]

Seth Rollins Says He Has Unfinished Business With Edge

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants a match with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Rollins told McCarthy he w[...] May 09 - While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants a match with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Rollins told McCarthy he w[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/08/2020)

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Ta[...] May 08 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Ta[...]

Jeff Hardy Makes Return On SmackDown

After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, [...] May 08 - After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, [...]

The Undertaker Says He Was Disgusted With His WrestleMania 33 Match

The Undertaker recently was interviewed by ESPN hype his upcoming “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries on WWE Network. During this inter[...] May 08 - The Undertaker recently was interviewed by ESPN hype his upcoming “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries on WWE Network. During this inter[...]

WWE SummerSlam Unlikely To Be Held In Boston

WWE's biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic back at the beginning of April and now it looks as i[...] May 08 - WWE's biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic back at the beginning of April and now it looks as i[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Big Show Had Some Very High Praise For Him After WrestleMania

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda.com what The Big Show told him after their post-Wrestlemania 36 match: "I thin[...] May 08 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda.com what The Big Show told him after their post-Wrestlemania 36 match: "I thin[...]

AJ Styles Feels WWE Failed To Capitalize On His Return

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, returned to television, and won the Last Chance Gauntlet match to qualify for the 2020 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladd[...] May 08 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, returned to television, and won the Last Chance Gauntlet match to qualify for the 2020 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladd[...]

Big Stunt Planned For Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

Since Monday, WWE has been teasing somebody being thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters at the Money in the Bank PPV. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Obs[...] May 08 - Since Monday, WWE has been teasing somebody being thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters at the Money in the Bank PPV. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Obs[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown On FOX

Below is the officially confirmed lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX. - Braun Strowman goes face-to-face with Bray Wyatt- Jef[...] May 08 - Below is the officially confirmed lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX. - Braun Strowman goes face-to-face with Bray Wyatt- Jef[...]

Roman Reigns Speaks Out On Why He’s Taking Time Away From WWE

In an interview with TMZ, Roman Reigns talked about his time away from WWE television, his health, and when he plans to return. On why he is off WWE [...] May 08 - In an interview with TMZ, Roman Reigns talked about his time away from WWE television, his health, and when he plans to return. On why he is off WWE [...]

Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) To Nippon Foundation's Coronavirus Relief Fund

Kazuchika Okada sent a hefty donation of 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1[...] May 08 - Kazuchika Okada sent a hefty donation of 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1[...]

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon To Be On New A&E Show “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures”

A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like[...] May 07 - A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like[...]

The Street Profits On Working With Paul Heyman And Advice He Gave Them

Both members of The Street Profits recently spoke with TalkSport.com for a new interview where they discussed working with Paul Heyman, and also [...] May 07 - Both members of The Street Profits recently spoke with TalkSport.com for a new interview where they discussed working with Paul Heyman, and also [...]

Nikki Bella Says Ronda Rousey's Arrival In WWE Was "A Slap In The Face"

This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir. In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal a[...] May 07 - This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir. In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal a[...]