WWE Total Bellas Draws Lowest Viewership Since Early 2019
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2020
The latest episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! which aired on Thursday drew 415,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week's 600,000.
The viewership drop was the lowest of 2020 and the lowest dating back to an episode on Season 4 which aired on March 17, 2019 and drew 395,000 viewers.
The show ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
