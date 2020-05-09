Do you feel Ricochet has toned down his moveset?

Because I’m getting older. It’s harder now! If you can do all the stuff I used to do 5+ years ago, then by all means please go for it! Hahahaha https://t.co/2JaoBSZs16

The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I’m getting older. It’s harder now! If you can do all the stuff I used to do 5+ years ago, then by all means please go for it! Hahahaha"

Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late.

» More News From This Feed

Ricochet Responds To Fan Asking Why He Diluted His Moveset

Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late. The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I&rsq[...] May 09 - Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late. The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I&rsq[...]

The Big Show And Uncle Phil From Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Photo)

A flashback photo of The Big Show and actor James Avery who played Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. Fans of the show[...] May 09 - A flashback photo of The Big Show and actor James Avery who played Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. Fans of the show[...]

Jeremy Borash Makes WWE Television Debut On 205 Live

Jeremy Borash made his official debut on WWE television by becoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash joined Tom Phillips on commentar[...] May 09 - Jeremy Borash made his official debut on WWE television by becoming the new broadcast team member on 205 Live. Borash joined Tom Phillips on commentar[...]

Comedians Come Under Fire For Calling Pro Wrestling Fans 'Retards'

Many celebrities are big fans of professional wrestling and over the years many have appeared on screen to lend their profile and support, but every n[...] May 09 - Many celebrities are big fans of professional wrestling and over the years many have appeared on screen to lend their profile and support, but every n[...]

Seth Rollins Says He Has Unfinished Business With Edge

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants a match with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Rollins told McCarthy he w[...] May 09 - While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants a match with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Rollins told McCarthy he w[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/08/2020)

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Ta[...] May 08 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Ta[...]

Jeff Hardy Makes Return On SmackDown

After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, [...] May 08 - After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, [...]

Join Our WWE Friday Night SmackDown Discord Chat - Join Here

WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...] May 08 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]

The Undertaker Says He Was Disgusted With His WrestleMania 33 Match

The Undertaker recently was interviewed by ESPN hype his upcoming “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries on WWE Network. During this inter[...] May 08 - The Undertaker recently was interviewed by ESPN hype his upcoming “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries on WWE Network. During this inter[...]

WWE SummerSlam Unlikely To Be Held In Boston

WWE's biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic back at the beginning of April and now it looks as i[...] May 08 - WWE's biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic back at the beginning of April and now it looks as i[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Big Show Had Some Very High Praise For Him After WrestleMania

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda.com what The Big Show told him after their post-Wrestlemania 36 match: "I thin[...] May 08 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda.com what The Big Show told him after their post-Wrestlemania 36 match: "I thin[...]

AJ Styles Feels WWE Failed To Capitalize On His Return

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, returned to television, and won the Last Chance Gauntlet match to qualify for the 2020 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladd[...] May 08 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, returned to television, and won the Last Chance Gauntlet match to qualify for the 2020 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladd[...]

Big Stunt Planned For Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

Since Monday, WWE has been teasing somebody being thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters at the Money in the Bank PPV. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Obs[...] May 08 - Since Monday, WWE has been teasing somebody being thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters at the Money in the Bank PPV. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Obs[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown On FOX

Below is the officially confirmed lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX. - Braun Strowman goes face-to-face with Bray Wyatt- Jef[...] May 08 - Below is the officially confirmed lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX. - Braun Strowman goes face-to-face with Bray Wyatt- Jef[...]

Roman Reigns Speaks Out On Why He’s Taking Time Away From WWE

In an interview with TMZ, Roman Reigns talked about his time away from WWE television, his health, and when he plans to return. On why he is off WWE [...] May 08 - In an interview with TMZ, Roman Reigns talked about his time away from WWE television, his health, and when he plans to return. On why he is off WWE [...]

Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) To Nippon Foundation's Coronavirus Relief Fund

Kazuchika Okada sent a hefty donation of 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1[...] May 08 - Kazuchika Okada sent a hefty donation of 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1[...]

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon To Be On New A&E Show “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures”

A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like[...] May 07 - A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like[...]

The Street Profits On Working With Paul Heyman And Advice He Gave Them

Both members of The Street Profits recently spoke with TalkSport.com for a new interview where they discussed working with Paul Heyman, and also [...] May 07 - Both members of The Street Profits recently spoke with TalkSport.com for a new interview where they discussed working with Paul Heyman, and also [...]

Nikki Bella Says Ronda Rousey's Arrival In WWE Was "A Slap In The Face"

This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir. In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal a[...] May 07 - This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir. In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal a[...]

WWE Hyping Edge and Randy Orton For RAW

WWE has announced that next Monday’s RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando will feature the return of Randy Orton and Edge. Thi[...] May 07 - WWE has announced that next Monday’s RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando will feature the return of Randy Orton and Edge. Thi[...]

The Young Bucks & Hangman Page Absent From AEW Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Concerns

You may have been wondering why Hangman Page and The Young Bucks have not been on AEW TV as of late, and the reason may not surprise you. They [...] May 07 - You may have been wondering why Hangman Page and The Young Bucks have not been on AEW TV as of late, and the reason may not surprise you. They [...]

WWE Reportedly Have High Hopes For Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during last night’s episode. Kross took down an enhancement talent named Leon Ruff[...] May 07 - Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during last night’s episode. Kross took down an enhancement talent named Leon Ruff[...]

Triple H Sells Approximately $1 Million Of WWE Stock

A recent SEC filing has revealed that WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has sold a load of WWE stocks [...] May 07 - A recent SEC filing has revealed that WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has sold a load of WWE stocks [...]

WATCH: “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Trailer For Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring

Dark Side Of The Ring issued the following: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 8 “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Tuesday, May[...] May 07 - Dark Side Of The Ring issued the following: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 8 “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Tuesday, May[...]