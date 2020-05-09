Ricochet Responds To Fan Asking Why He Diluted His Moveset
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2020
Ricochet has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he has diluted his moveset in WWE of late.
The high-flyer responded and said, "Because I’m getting older. It’s harder now! If you can do all the stuff I used to do 5+ years ago, then by all means please go for it! Hahahaha"
Do you feel Ricochet has toned down his moveset?
