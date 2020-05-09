The Big Show And Uncle Phil From Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Photo)

A photo of @WWETheBigShow and Uncle Phil (James Avery) from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. pic.twitter.com/dwYXxosaOe

On December 31, 2013, Avery died at the age of 68 from complications following open-heart surgery

A flashback photo of The Big Show and actor James Avery who played Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced online. Fans of the show will fondly remember Uncle Phil who was of the shows top stars.

