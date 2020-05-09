Comedians Come Under Fire For Calling Pro Wrestling Fans 'Retards'

Many celebrities are big fans of professional wrestling and over the years many have appeared on screen to lend their profile and support, but every now and then a celebrity likes to take a pop shot at the industry which inevitably leads to a lot of backlash from the pro wrestling community.

The latest names to come under fire for their views on pro wrestling are, stand-up comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky.

On a recent episode of their podcast, Segura BLASTED professional wrestling fans, saying:

"So many guys that love wrestling. I think wrestling is for f*cking ret*rds, but so many people like it. It is the stupidest sh*t and I think you’re a f*cking tool if you’re like ‘hey man, it’s not f*cking fake.’ It is fake and you’re a f*cking idiot."

He would go on to take shots at how pro wrestling is not real and has no entertainment value. He added WWE should change their tag line to "We Are For Diminished Capacity" with Pazsitzky saying saying, "They’re dumb."

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has responded to their views, saying he is a fan of their work and would like to appear on their show.