WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (05/08/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on May 08, 2020
Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX:
*
Singles Match*
Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall
*
8-Man Tag Team Match*
The Miz and John Morrison with Forgotten Sons defeat Lucha House Party and New Day via pinfall
*
Tag Team Match*
Lacey Evans and Tamina defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks via pinfall
*
6-Man Tag Team Match*
King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro defeat Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and Otis via pinfall
https://wrestlr.me/63117/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 08 SmackDown Quick Results (05/08/2020) Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Ta[...]
May 08 - Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX: *Singles Match* Sonya Deville defeats Mandy Rose via pinfall *8-Man Ta[...]
May 08 Jeff Hardy Makes Return On SmackDown After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, [...]
May 08 - After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, [...]
May 08
May 08 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]
May 08
May 08 - The Undertaker recently was interviewed by ESPN hype his upcoming “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries on WWE Network. During this inter[...]
May 08
May 08 - WWE's biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic back at the beginning of April and now it looks as i[...]
May 08
May 08 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda.com what The Big Show told him after their post-Wrestlemania 36 match: "I thin[...]
May 08
May 08 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, returned to television, and won the Last Chance Gauntlet match to qualify for the 2020 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladd[...]
May 08
May 08 - Since Monday, WWE has been teasing somebody being thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters at the Money in the Bank PPV. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Obs[...]
May 08
May 08 - Below is the officially confirmed lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX. - Braun Strowman goes face-to-face with Bray Wyatt- Jef[...]
May 08
May 08 - In an interview with TMZ, Roman Reigns talked about his time away from WWE television, his health, and when he plans to return. On why he is off WWE [...]
May 08
May 08 - Kazuchika Okada sent a hefty donation of 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1[...]
May 07
May 07 - A&E is looking to expand and include new series it appears. The company struck gold with Live PD and have mainly been focusing on shows like[...]
May 07
May 07 - Both members of The Street Profits recently spoke with TalkSport.com for a new interview where they discussed working with Paul Heyman, and also [...]
May 07
May 07 - This past Tuesday Nikki and Brie released their new memoir. In the book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal a[...]
May 07
May 07 - WWE has announced that next Monday’s RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando will feature the return of Randy Orton and Edge. Thi[...]
May 07
May 07 - You may have been wondering why Hangman Page and The Young Bucks have not been on AEW TV as of late, and the reason may not surprise you. They [...]
May 07
May 07 - Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during last night’s episode. Kross took down an enhancement talent named Leon Ruff[...]
May 07
May 07 - A recent SEC filing has revealed that WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H has sold a load of WWE stocks [...]
May 07
May 07 - Dark Side Of The Ring issued the following: DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2 Episode 8 “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Tuesday, May[...]
May 07
May 07 - The FOX Sports 1 programming block for next Tuesday night will look take a look back at WWE WrestleMania III. There will be a WWE Network WrestleMani[...]
May 07
May 07 - Last year it was reported that Carlito was on the verge of returning following a 10-year absence from the company, however, the reports went cold, and[...]
May 06
May 06 - AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out match" between Jon Moxley and Kenny[...]
May 06 WWE NXT Quick Results (5/6/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel[...]
May 06 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel[...]
May 06
May 06 - Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women&[...]
May 06
May 06 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following will take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *&rdqu[...]