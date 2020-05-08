The Miz and John Morrison with Forgotten Sons defeat Lucha House Party and New Day via pinfall

Here are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX:

SmackDown Quick Results (05/08/2020)

Jeff Hardy Makes Return On SmackDown

The Undertaker Says He Was Disgusted With His WrestleMania 33 Match

WWE SummerSlam Unlikely To Be Held In Boston

Drew McIntyre Reveals Big Show Had Some Very High Praise For Him After WrestleMania

AJ Styles Feels WWE Failed To Capitalize On His Return

Big Stunt Planned For Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown On FOX

Roman Reigns Speaks Out On Why He’s Taking Time Away From WWE

Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) To Nippon Foundation's Coronavirus Relief Fund

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon To Be On New A&E Show “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures”

The Street Profits On Working With Paul Heyman And Advice He Gave Them

Nikki Bella Says Ronda Rousey's Arrival In WWE Was "A Slap In The Face"

WWE Hyping Edge and Randy Orton For RAW

The Young Bucks & Hangman Page Absent From AEW Dynamite Due To Coronavirus Concerns

WWE Reportedly Have High Hopes For Karrion Kross

Triple H Sells Approximately $1 Million Of WWE Stock

WATCH: “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” Trailer For Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring

FOX Sports 1 To Air WWE WrestleMania III Recall Next Week

Backstage Politics Reportedly Blocked Carlito's WWE Return

AEW Fined $10,000 By The Maryland State Athletic Commission

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/6/20)

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/6/20)

