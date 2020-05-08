Join Our WWE Friday Night SmackDown Discord Chat - Join Here

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2020
WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats or you can just come to hang out for some fun any time of the day or night!
Everyone is welcome to join us, the discord chat will be located on each news page, so feel free to connect at any time.
Click here to accept the invite to join our FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN chatroom!
Jeff Hardy Makes Return On SmackDown After a long absence due to injury and legal problems, Jeff Hardy made his return tonight on SmackDown. Shortly into his interview with Renee Young, Sheamus interrupts Hardy's return segment. Sheamus[...]
WWE SummerSlam Unlikely To Be Held In Boston WWE's biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic back at the beginning of April and now it looks as if their second biggest event of the year SummerSla[...]
WWE Hyping Edge and Randy Orton For RAW WWE has announced that next Monday’s RAW from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando will feature the return of Randy Orton and Edge. This would be their first appearances since WrestleMa[...]
WWE Reportedly Have High Hopes For Karrion Kross Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during last night’s episode. Kross took down an enhancement talent named Leon Ruff who is a part of EVOLVE. WWE officials rep[...]
WWE NXT Quick Results (5/6/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic. *A promo featuring Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner is shown, in which the[...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/6/20) Below are quick results for this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite: *“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Joey Janela. *AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose def. Kenzie Paige[...]
