The Undertaker Says He Was Disgusted With His WrestleMania 33 Match

The Undertaker recently was interviewed by ESPN hype his upcoming “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries on WWE Network. During this interview, he discussed his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns, which was originally meant to be his final match.

Here is what he said:

“That was one of those times it was tough having the cameras there. That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn’t want to watch it back.

As I got older…I know when I’m out there and I’m moving slow. I know when my limp is more prominent that it may be. Or when I’m behind in a spot. I just know now. [Watching that match], I’m battling with it. I was so disappointed for Roman.

Even after Brock Lesnar beat the streak, for guys coming up to have a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania — especially where Roman was at — it was important for his career. Especially because he was going over.

For me, in that role, I wanted to do the very best that I could do for Roman. I think the world of him. You want to be able to do the best you can for him, and you know you have no business being in the ring.”