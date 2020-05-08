WWE SummerSlam Unlikely To Be Held In Boston
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2020
WWE's biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic back at the beginning of April and now it looks as if their second biggest event of the year SummerSlam will also be affected as the pandemic continues to rage on across the globe.
SummerSlam 2020 was scheduled to be held at the TD Garden in Boston, MA on August 23, but today Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that large-scale events will not take place this summer. He did note that smaller events will be considered but this leaves WWE either running with a small crowd or moving the event elsewhere.
WWE reportedly do have a backup plan in case the host city is unable to present the show.
