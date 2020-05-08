AJ Styles Feels WWE Failed To Capitalize On His Return

Do you think WWE dropped the ball with AJ Styles return?

I don’t know, I’m not tooting my own horn here, but, I wish we could’ve waited and had times been different, that could’ve been something that we would’ve went [with]."

Now, I think the circumstances had a lot to do with AJ Styles coming back when he did…but, the circumstances, the match…maybe we needed some more star power in the match. Maybe that’s what that was.

"The return…could’ve been more, okay. I’ve heard people talk about, ‘Well I mean…kinda just wasted it. AJ Styles was buried alive, could’ve came back as a different character in a different mood and a different look, something different about AJ Styles and he came back and he was exactly the same before he got buried.’ I’m with you.

During his Mixer stream, Styles said that WWE failed to capitalize on his return.

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, returned to television, and won the Last Chance Gauntlet match to qualify for the 2020 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match. Style's have been off WWE TV since he lost to Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

