Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) To Nippon Foundation's Coronavirus Relief Fund
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on May 08, 2020
Kazuchika Okada sent a hefty donation of 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1972.com
His donation will support doctors, nurses, and volunteers working in the front lines combating the coronavirus in Japan.
In a statement he said he's always grateful for NJPW fans' support and feels it's his turn to lend support.
"I'm always grateful for NJPW fans' support, and it's my hope that I can get back to hearing the cheers of sold-out crowds as soon as possible. It's usually me receiving the support and power of the people, but now I feel it's my turn to lend support to medical staff fighting this disease. I hope fans continue to stay home and stay healthy, so that we can return to the ring as soon as possible."
