Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) To Nippon Foundation's Coronavirus Relief Fund

"I'm always grateful for NJPW fans' support, and it's my hope that I can get back to hearing the cheers of sold-out crowds as soon as possible. It's usually me receiving the support and power of the people, but now I feel it's my turn to lend support to medical staff fighting this disease. I hope fans continue to stay home and stay healthy, so that we can return to the ring as soon as possible."

In a statement he said he's always grateful for NJPW fans' support and feels it's his turn to lend support.

His donation will support doctors, nurses, and volunteers working in the front lines combating the coronavirus in Japan.

Kazuchika Okada sent a hefty donation of 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1972.com

